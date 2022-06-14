A video of pallbearers carrying the remains of the late Happy FM presenter, Dr Cann to the cemetery for burial has stirred emotions on social media.

The media personality, real name Francis Ebo Cann, died on Friday, March 25, 2022, after battling a short illness.

His final funeral rite was held on June 11, 2022 with loved ones and dignitaries including Mark Okraku-Mantey, the Deputy Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture, present to mourn with his family.

The moment some mourners broke down while pallbearers carried the remains of the late presenter to the cemetery for burial has sparked emotional reactions.

