After weeks of mourning his unexpected demise, the family of the late Happy FM presenter, Dr Cann, born Francis Ebo Cann, laid him to rest on Saturday, June 11.

The late media personality died on Friday, March 25, 2022, after battling a short illness, and his death was confirmed by the Management of Global Media Alliance Group, owners of Happy FM.

Until his demise, Dr Cann was the host of Showbiz Extra and Ayeeko Ayeeko weekend entertainment show on the local radio station.

The final funeral rites for the late presenter brought together personalities including Mark Okraku-Mantey, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture to mourn with Dr Cann’s family.

Emotional photos capturing sad scenes at the funeral show the mum of the late presenter completely devastated.