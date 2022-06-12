A man has been electrocuted after a high tension cable fell into clogged water at Railways Park in Accra, following the rainfall on Friday.

According to residents of the area, attempts to reach the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) were unsuccessful when the incident happened.

ECG officials later visited the area to disconnect the power supply.

The electrocution of the man is said to have happened between the hours of 8 and 9 pm on Friday.

Due to this, the residents blocked the road to prevent other people from being affected by the electric shock, since many had no knowledge of the incident.

“Around 8 pm yesterday, we heard someone shouting that somebody has been electrocuted so we came out to check. We saw someone lying in the water and also saw that one of the high tension cables had fallen into the water – the electric shock killed him.

“We did not touch him but rather blocked the road to prevent others from passing there. We don’t know him [the deceased] but someone says he is from Konkomba. We retrieved his phone, his bag and some money that were in his pocket,” a resident told JoyNews.

They appealed to the government to fix their road.

“Also, the ECG should come and work on the poles and cables, since we don’t have any authority to do so.”

A cow was also electrocuted in that same water.