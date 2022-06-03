Ghanaian singer Fantana got heads turning with her wild outfit as she stepped out for fun during her visit to Lagos, Nigeria.

The dress, without doubt, has sent her fans into a frenzy mode with many querying why the singer will step out in style making it evident that she has no underwear on.

Fantana, known to be a lover of bikinis, took it to a whole different level when she dropped hot photos, with one showing off her semi-covered backside and thick thighs.

Being the typical type to shut down critics, Fantana has two words for her Instagram caption: ‘Big Fant’, adding a love and fire emoji to depict her mood.

However, one of the celebrities who couldn’t conceal her astonishment was the Towel singer Feli Nuna. She immediately quizzed Fantana saying: Herh where’s your pant?😆😆😆😍😍😍⚡️⚡️ but she had no reply.

Stunned, Hajia4real also commented: Woshhh😍.

Check out the photos below:

Check out some reactions on social media below: