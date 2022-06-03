Political activist, Dela Coffie, has expressed readiness to submit himself to any query of law enforcement agencies as he has nothing to hide.

According to him, his lawyers have taken up the matter and will deal with it head-on.

Mr Coffie’s comment comes on the back of an arrest warrant from the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

The warrant indicates the suspect, who is a National Democratic Congress member, is wanted for alleged corruption, corruption-related offences and forgery of an official document.

Setting records straight on the charges, Mr Coffie stated: “As regards context, my understanding is that the Special Prosecutor is linking me to a petitioner, who has lodged a petition before his office against former Minister Atta Akyea.”

He added: “However, let me state that the recklessness with which the Special Prosecutor will jump to issue an arrest warrant without any recourse to me as rules of engagement injunct his office to do, will be subjected to appropriate judicial review.”

Mr Coffie in his statement stressed he is a law-abiding citizen and is ready to fight any concocted allegation geared towards “tarnishing my image in the estimation of right-thinking members of society.”

