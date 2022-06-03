She may be the Queen of celebrities, but Kim Kardashian’s dream of joining the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK have been dashed.

Despite her best efforts, officials at Buckingham Palace have rejected her pleas to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday.

They said: ‘Kim rarely gets turned down to attend any event, so this has been quite surprising, especially as she doesn’t visit the UK often. Kim and Pete love the Royal Family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration.’

It’s not clear if the Jubilee celebrations were the only reason for the couple’s trip to London.

The likes of Queen, Diana Ross and Nile Rodgers will perform at the event, while Sir David Attenborough and David Beckham will make appearances.

Some 10,000 tickets were allocated via a public ballot, and 7,500 have been given to key workers, those in the Armed Forces, volunteers and charities.

Members of the Royal Family are expected to attend on behalf of the Queen, who is ‘pacing herself’ but will be watching on TV from Windsor Castle.

Kim’s representatives declined to comment when approached by MailOnline.

On Thursday night, the Queen symbolically led the lighting of a series of beacons across the United Kingdom in a spectacular end to the first day of historic national commemorations celebrating her 70-year-reign.

The monarch’s late-night appearance at Windsor Castle rounded off the start to joyful festivities which earlier in the day saw the Queen take to the Buckingham Palace balcony surrounded by her family.

But it was also announced the head of state would miss a national service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Friday after experiencing ‘discomfort’ during Thursday’s events.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the Queen ‘greatly enjoyed’ her Trooping birthday parade, but taking into account the journey and activity required to participate, she had reluctantly decided not to attend the service the next day.