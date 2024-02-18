Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori has uncharacteristically covered up in a new outing.

The Yeezy architectural designer was photographed ditching her usual get-up when heading to a dinner date in Florence, Italy for Valentine’s Day with the rapper.

For the Wednesday, February 14 date, Bianca donned a long, black leather trench coat. Pictures also saw the Australian native pairing the look with black heels as she had her black hair in her go-to slicked back style.

It is, however, unknown what Bianca wore underneath her coat.

As for Ye, the “Vultures 1” artist also went with an all-black outfit for the outing, sporting a jacket and cargo pants. The 46-year-old emcee was pictured eating a sandwich which he quickly finished before getting into a black SUV to join his wife.

The twosome was later spotted walking up the stairs into a local restaurant.

Bianca’s unusual choice of fashion came after it was reported that Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian warned the couple.

The SKIMS founder allegedly “instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids.” A source added, “She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”

Additionally, “The Kardashians” star was recently dragged over a TikTok video, which has since been deleted.

The controversial clip saw Kim and Ye’s oldest daughter North, drawing her stepmother in a barely-there outfit as she listed things that she’s “grateful” for.

The 10-year-old girl wrote in a note that she’s grateful for her father’s controversial new album “Vultures 1” which she called “insanely good.”

She added, “I am also grateful for the black Vulture because if vultures weren’t alive this amazing album wouldn’t have come out. Lastly, I am grateful for the song CARNIVAL.”

At the bottom of her note, North drew the cover for Ye’s new album “Vultures 1”. The rapper could be seen donning an all-black get-up and a black face mask, while Bianca donned nothing but a little fabric that she used to cover her private parts.

Quickly Internet users slammed Kim for letting North draw that and even uploading the video on TikTok with one critic saying, “Let the girl be a little innocent!”

