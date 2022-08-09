Kanye West mocked his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup on Instagram. He shared a fake news article with a headline declaring that the comedian was ‘dead’.

Kanye West appears to be overjoyed that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have called it quits. After the couple broke up following a nine-month romance, Ye, 45, celebrated the news on Instagram on Monday morning (August 8).

He shared a fake New York Times front page article with a headline reading, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.” Kanye added no caption to his scathing post, which is his only post on his Instagram page currently.

Kanye, who shares four children with Kim, 41, was no fan of his estranged wife dating Pete, 28. He was hurling insults at the Saturday Night Live alum both on both social media and in his song lyrics earlier this year.

His threats got to the point where Kim expressed concern for Pete’s safety that Ye inevitably leaked to his Instagram. Come March, Ye reportedly told Kim that he’d be taking some time away and “getting help,” and after that he stopped his public attacks on Kim and Pete.

After news of Kim and Pete’s split broke on Friday, Aug. 5, speculation emerged that the SKIMS founder and Kanye were back together, especially since Ye was so forward in his attempts to reconcile with Kim. But a source close to Kim confirmed to HollywoodLife that the famous exes are “moving ahead with the divorce which will be finalized soon.” The insider added that Kim, who filed for divorce from Ye in Feb. 2021, “is not getting back with him.”

Kim and Kanye will continue to co-parent their children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Their co-parenting relationship was improving while Pete was away in Australia filming a new movie. “Kim and Kanye are amicably co-parenting now and it has everything to do with Pete being away in Australia,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY late in July, prior to Kim and Pete’s breakup.

“Kanye is currently living at his house in Malibu and has been spending a ton of time with the kids,” the insider added. “He has been over to Kim’s house on multiple occasions for dinner with the kids and he feels comfortable coming over to her place because Pete is not there.”

