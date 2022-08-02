Famed Kumawood actor, Otumfour Nana Boakye Ansah, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony over the weekend.

The actor, who is currently domiciled in the London, held his wedding at a private location at Milton Keynes, England.

He traditionally wedded his long-time lover and baby mama, Mispa Boadi in the star-studded event.

Videos shared of their ceremony captured the couple radiating in colourful Kente ensemble as they sit side-by-side.

Nana Boakye Ansah told a romantic story of how he met his wife despite communication being a barrier.