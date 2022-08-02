Caveman Watches, a Ghanaian-owned, globally endorsed watch brand, has got Ghanaians talking with one of its many creative timepieces, the “Caveman Erotica’.

The innovative timepiece”Caveman Erotica,’ a watch that appears to show some sensual detail, sparks a debate on ethical thresholds among some social media users. Images of a caveman billboard for the new piece started circulating recently on social media, sparking debates.

Some Ghanaians are of the view that these are just watches and violate no ethical boundaries, while others argue that the symbols are too sensitive and explicit with the term ”sex watch’

Caveman Watch CEO, Anthony Dzamefe, took to his Twitter account to share his opinion on the ongoing controversy.

Caveman is a globally endorsed watch manufacturing company in Ghana that has caught the attention and has been featured in the New York Times and others. They have chalked many successes over the years with their beautiful and innovative timepieces such as the Blue Volta, which pays homage to the Volta Lake, and their flagship product, the Caveman Turbo Premium, which has adorned the wrists of the likes of the President of Ghana, H.E Nana Akuffo Addo, Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Dr Kwame Despite, Asamoah Gyan, Akon, Don Jazzy etc.

