In a remarkable display of cross-border collaboration, renowned Nigerian music star Iyanya recently ventured into the world of high-end timepieces during his media tour in Ghana.

The charismatic artiste was spotted alongside Anthony Dzamefe, the esteemed CEO of Caveman Watches – a globally recognised premium watch brand based in Ghana.

Embracing his newfound partnership, Iyanya proudly showcased his latest acquisitions, including a personalised Iyanya 18-karat Gold Heritage watch and a captivating Caveman Erotica Watch.

These additions have catapulted him into the ranks of top Nigerian celebrities known for their extravagant watch collections.

The centrepiece of Iyanya’s collection is the exquisite Caveman 18K Gold Heritage Watch, a true testament to opulent luxury, masterful craftsmanship, and the art of watchmaking.

This timepiece exemplifies the brand’s unwavering commitment to producing premium creations that captivate discerning collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Caveman Watches, helmed by the multi-award-winning entrepreneur Anthony Mensah Dzamefe, has garnered international acclaim as the first Ghanaian-made watch brand to be featured in the esteemed New York Times.

It stands proudly as Africa’s foremost emerging luxury brand, having earned the endorsements of influential figures and celebrities across the continent and around the world.

The collaboration between Iyanya and Caveman Watches signifies a powerful union of artistic talent, entrepreneurial spirit, and an unwavering dedication to craftsmanship.

As the Nigerian music star continues to make waves with his recently released album, this foray into the world of luxury watches adds an extra touch of allure and sophistication to his image.

The remarkable partnership between Iyanya and Caveman Watches not only highlights the growing presence of Ghana’s luxury industry on the global stage but also reinforces the timeless appeal of African craftsmanship and creativity.