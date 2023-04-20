Nigerian singer, Iyanya, has been speaking about why he is yet to tie the nuptial knot.

The Kukere crooner said he is still single because he is scared of marriage.

The 36-year-old singer disclosed this in an interview with medIyanyaia personality, Chude Jideonwo.

He said his childhood experience has made him skeptical of marriage. The musician, however, said he prays for a beautiful marriage and a beautiful home.

“To be real here, I pray to God for a beautiful home. It’s not easy because my experiences as a child have made it difficult for me to just settle for anything.

“It’s not that I don’t want to get married or be in a serious relationship, but marriage is scary for me. At the end of the day, you just have to do it, but I don’t stop praying for a beautiful marriage and a beautiful home.”

He said he jokes with his friends that one day someone will come out and say he has a baby somewhere.