Nigerian singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, popularly known as Iyanya has revealed that Yvonne Nelson’s cheating allegations in her memoir ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson‘ almost ruined his current relationship.

In a recent interview on Tea With Tay podcast hosted by Taymesan, he claimed that after the book’s release, his love interest became skeptical about dating him.

“That stuff [Yvonne Nelson’s allegations] is crazy, bro. That stuff almost made me almost lose a relationship, current relationship.”

Yvonne Nelson claimed in her memoir that an insider informed her that Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh always visited Iyanya and sometimes slept over whenever she returned to Ghana.

She confessed to being heartbroken after confirming the authenticity of the information.

Reacting to the claim via his Twitter handle, Iyanya expressed shock over the allegations while promising to respond to them later.

The ‘Ur Waist’ hitmaker indicated that at the time while many desired a fitting response from him, he did not want to be criticized for slut-shaming.

ALSO READ: