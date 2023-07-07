Nigerian artiste Iyanya has taken a different path in addressing his saga with Yvonne Nelson who exposed his alleged cheating scandal in a chapter of her memoir.

The couple had broken off almost a decade ago, but Yvonne, as part of her healing journey, noted her experience down in a way that has generated controversy.

The move was initially condemned by Iyanya who would rather not have his dirty linen washed in public, but upon careful deliberation, he said he has understood how emotionally essential it is for Yvonne to vent.

Beyond his nonchalant personality, Iyanya has owned up to his role in the breakup and expressed desire to have a mature conversation with Yvonne to close that chapter for good.

In a rather unpredictable move, Iyanya expressed sincere admiration for his ex-lover, describing her as a sweet girl.

He acknowledged the buzz surrounding Yvonne’s book and expressed his belief that it is doing well, but he was quick to add that the subject is too sensitive to speak publicly on.

“Yvonne is a sweet girl. I’m sure the book is doing well, obviously, because everybody is talking about it. I don’t really feel good that I have to sit down on radio and talk about it because it’s very emotional. I wish we could sit down and talk about it,” he said in an interview on Starr FM.

Asked if his feelings for Yvonne at the time were genuine, Iyanya responded in the positive, adding that “my soul was in Yvonne, I loved her, that’s why I had a tattoo of her name on my wrist. The tattoo was to show I have a piece of her everywhere I go.”

He maintains they have a cordial relationship and he admonished Ghanaians not to judge Yvonne for her decision to pen a tell-it-all memoir.

“I also feel like at the end of the day she is healing. Let’s not forget that too whatever it is. But what we all need to understand is that everybody has been through ups and downs and being famous comes with the territory,” he added.

