Jamie Roberts, estranged lover and baby daddy of actress Yvonne Nelson, has stirred reactions with a post he made amid the ongoing brouhaha.

Yvonne, in her memoir, detailed how she was crushed in spirit when she got to know of her then lover’s alleged infidelity while she was still pregnant with their daughter, Ryn.

That notwithstanding, she revealed they had a cordial relationship and Jamie continues to be the best father to their daughter.

“Jamie was equally happy that I was pregnant for him. I had always wanted to have children, but meeting him settled any reservation about anything to the contrary. His relationship with his children was great. It convinced me that should I want a father figure for my child, then this was the ideal man,” a portion of the memoir read.

Hours after the memoir generated online buzz, Jamie has shared a photo of himself and daughter to corroborate the claims of being an active dad.

He posted the photo of him all smiles while carrying his equally happy daughter on his Instagram story accompanied with a love emoji.

The photo is his first online presence since May 30 when he eulogised his first daughter.

