In her recently published book titled “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” renowned actress Yvonne Nelson opens up about an unexpected proposal she received from Joel Duncan Williams, the son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, founder of Action Chapel International.

According to Nelson, she crossed paths with Joel in 2009 while working on a movie set.

Initially visiting someone else, Joel’s attention quickly shifted towards her during his time on set.

In her book, Nelson describes Joel’s prominent presence and the subsequent revelation of his affection for her.

To demonstrate his seriousness, Joel continued to pursue Nelson, treating her to lunch and visiting her on set.

However, the proposal took an unexpected turn when he insisted that she seek his father’s blessing through a prayer session before they could proceed with marriage.

Nelson found this condition surprising, questioning whether her own family also needed similar spiritual intervention.

The actress, expressing her thoughts in the book, acknowledged that being the son of a renowned religious figure did not automatically guarantee Joel’s spiritual purity.

She also highlighted her own belief in God and her personal experiences with divine intervention.

Nelson found it ironic that Joel, without obtaining her consent, presumed she required spiritual cleansing due to her profession as an actress.

As a result of this unforeseen condition, Nelson’s friendship with Joel abruptly ended, leaving no opportunity for a deeper relationship to develop.

She emphasized her reliance on her faith and her belief in the power of prayer, expressing her conviction that God answers her prayers whenever she calls upon Him.

Nelson also expressed skepticism about religious figures solely driven by entrepreneurial interests, stating that her experiences have shown her that genuine spiritual guidance can come from various sources.

Yvonne Nelson’s candid revelations in her book shed light on a unique encounter that challenged her beliefs and expectations in matters of love and spirituality.