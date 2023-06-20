Public Affairs Director of Narcotic Control Commission (NACOC), Francis Opoku Amoah, has attributed the steady increase in rate of drug abuse among females to relationship trauma.

Educating the public in an interview on Adom FM’s Burning Issues on Monday, Mr Amoah revealed that females constitute 47% of the total abuse rate.

Research and data from treatment centres have also proven that most females use drugs as their getaway from relationship problems.

Mr Amoah revealed that their first escape is alcohol, which they later advance to cannabis, heroine and other class A drugs including cocaine, and more often than not, females combine many classifications of drugs for ultimate satisfaction.

For those who have no emotional challenges, he revealed they are influenced by their partners and peers.

Mr Amoah made the revelation while introducing the narcotic law reforms that persons who are arrested on drug charges will be sent to reforms rather than prisons.

“NACOC new laws allow persons arrested on drug-related charges to be sent to rehabs, rather than in prisons. Sending such persons to prisons will be a burden of the country and a waste of the person’s time. The best thing is for the judge or court to rule for them to be sent to rehabilitation centres for therapy and they will be later trained with vocational skills or any advanced learning of their choice.”

Watch video below: