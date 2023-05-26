The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), has seized 54 slabs of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis worth $127,000 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) cargo terminal.

The cannabis weighing about 12.67KG was intercepted on Wednesday, May 23, 2023.

The consignment was bound for the United Kingdom when the Commission detected it in KIA’s scanning room during routine duties.

This was contained in a statement signed by NACOC’s Acting Director of Public Affairs and International Relations Department, Francis Opoku Amoah.

It indicated that “a field test conducted on the substances proved positive for cannabis.”

The Commission says it has taken custody of the seized consignment, adding that investigations are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators.

“The Commission would like to use this medium to remind the general public that the possession and transportation of illicit drugs without lawful authorization is illegal and punishable under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020″ the statement added.

NACOC assured the general public that it is committed to collaborating with all relevant institutions in minimising the drug trafficking threat to the country.