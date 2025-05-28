NACOC Deputy Director-General reveals how a Nigerian drug dealer was arrested

The Deputy Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Alexander Twum Barima, has recounted the arrest of a Nigerian man involved in a major drug trafficking operation in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Mr. Barima disclosed that the suspect was caught with over 200 grams of cocaine and a huge sum of money.

“We arrested a Nigerian man who was found with over 200 grams of cocaine on him. When we searched his car, we discovered about $400,000 in cash,” he stated.

According to him, the suspect initially denied having any drugs in his home.

“He claimed there was no cocaine in his house, but we had been monitoring him for a long time, so we knew exactly what he was involved in. We later moved him to his new residence where the drugs were actually being kept,” Mr. Barima explained.

He noted that the operation was supported by the use of trained sniffer dogs.

“Our dogs inspected the room and immediately signaled the presence of hard drugs. When we checked thoroughly, we confirmed it was cocaine,” he added.

Mr. Barima also explained that NACOC goes beyond just using dogs during such operations. “We don’t rely on just the dogs. We take the substances to the lab for testing so we can have documented scientific evidence to back our claims.”

He revealed that the arrest happened swiftly after receiving a tip-off.

“We got the report on Friday and arrested him on Monday. He owns many houses and is considered a ‘King Kong’ in the drug business,” he said.

NACOC, the government agency mandated to prevent and control drug trafficking and abuse in Ghana, continues to work with international partners and local agencies to tackle the growing threat of drug crime.

The Commission also runs public education campaigns and rehabilitation programs for drug users.

In recent months, NACOC has made several high-profile busts, including operations at Kotoka International Airport, Cargo Swissport, and other hotspots across the country.

Source: Dorcas Abedu-Kennedy

