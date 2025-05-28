Otto Addo bracing for tough Unity Cup clash against Nigeria

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has acknowledged the tough challenge ahead as Ghana prepares to face rivals Nigeria in the semifinals of the 2025 Unity Cup.

The highly anticipated match is set for tonight at the Gtech Community Stadium, where the two West African football giants will renew their fierce rivalry.

Addo, 49, expressed his expectations for a hard-fought encounter despite the friendly status of the tournament.

“As always, it’s a tough battle, and people can expect that. There are always fights between the two countries,” Addo told the Ghana FA media team.

“Even though it’s a friendly, it’s not really a friendly, but we are looking forward to it. We are happy to be here to play against Nigeria.

“We will do our best,” he added.

Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 GMT.

The winner of tonight’s match will advance to the final on Saturday, May 31, to face Jamaica, who secured their spot with a 3-2 victory over Trinidad and Tobago.