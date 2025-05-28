We didn’t receive even a bicycle tyre during Akufo-Addo’s 8 years – NACOC Deputy Director [Audio]

The Deputy Director of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Alexander Twum Barima, has expressed confidence that the Commission is now well-equipped to effectively carry out its mandate.

According to him, NACOC previously struggled with severe logistical and resource challenges, particularly during President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

“In those times, NACOC didn’t even receive a bicycle tyre,” he claimed in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.

However, under the new administration, he says the situation has drastically improved. “In just under three months, we have been adequately resourced, and this has significantly enhanced our operations,” he said.

Mr. Twum credited the current leadership for the transformation, adding that their Director-General is committed to ensuring the Commission gets all it needs to function efficiently.

“But now, our able Director-General is constantly pushing and fighting for logistics for NACOC. At the moment, 14 vehicles have been allocated, with six already delivered. Faulty cars are also being fixed, so the reset President Mahama spoke about is being felt at NACOC,” he said.

“In the past, people even questioned our mandate and existence, but now, the name NACOC is being heard everywhere,” he added. Mr. Twum, who is also a lawyer, emphasized that the new leadership is determined to make NACOC a formidable force in Ghana’s law enforcement space. “Our plan is to make it the most fearful organisation anyone can think of in Ghana. We are not going to create fear or panic, but with our mandate, you cannot be our friend if you are involved in the illicit drug trade,” he declared. He concluded by reaffirming NACOC’s resolve to carry out its duties without compromise. “Once you fall into the hands of NACOC, only the court can set you free,” he warned. Source: Gertrude Otchere

