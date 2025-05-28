Prime suspect in UEW lecturer’s murder remanded

The Winneba Magistrate Court has remanded into police custody Joshua Karry Arthur, the prime suspect in the murder of Professor Mawuadem Amedeker, a senior lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

Arthur was arrested at the professor’s residence at Gyahadze, a suburb of the Effutu Municipality, on Thursday, May 22, and later appeared in court as police investigations continued.

Prof. Amedeker had been missing for several weeks under mysterious circumstances, prompting his family and colleagues to file an official complaint with the police.

Following an intense search, the lifeless body of Prof. Amedeker was discovered buried a few meters away from his residence and subsequently exhumed.

The body has since been deposited at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital morgue in Winneba for autopsy and preservation.

Arthur was arrested in connection with the case, and police retrieved several items believed to belong to the deceased: a laptop, a 50-inch television, two Samsung smartphones, and a car key to a Toyota Fortuner.

The shocking nature of the lecturer’s death and the circumstances surrounding the discovery of his body have left the Gyahadze community in deep distress.

In response, the Effutu Divisional Police Command has deployed a significant number of officers to the area to ensure security and calm residents’ fears.

ACP Ibrahim Opoku, the Divisional Commander, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that his office received information from UEW about the lecturer’s disappearance on Wednesday, May 21.

Officers quickly moved to Gyahadze and brought in a young man to assist with investigations. However, when they returned to the community the following day, the man was not present.

Their continued search led them to the residence of the deceased, where his remains were found buried in the backyard.

“We then called the people around the area who came and identified the body. We transported the lifeless body to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital’s mortuary for the necessary autopsy and investigations,” ACP Opoku stated.

