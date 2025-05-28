“Daddy, what have you done?”- Ntim Fordjour recounts daughter’s reaction to NIB raid

The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has shared the harrowing experience at his home, following a botched operation by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Operatives of the NIB stormed the home of the Assin South MP and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Interior and Defence Committee to execute an arrest warrant.

The botched arrest was concerning claims by the MP that some two aircraft that had landed and left the country may have been involved in cocaine peddling and money laundering.

Speaking on the JoyPrime’s Prime Morning Show on Wednesday, May 28, the former Deputy Minister of Education detailed the moment his young daughter asked him a difficult question amidst the chaos: “Daddy, what have you done?”

He said the early-morning raid, which triggered significant public discussion, was something he had mentally prepared for, given his advocacy on transparency and accountability in governance.

“I wasn’t the least perturbed,” Rev Fordjour stated.

He added, “I knew very well, and I had prepared myself — because if you want to do the right thing and speak the truth, you must also be ready for the consequences. My second daughter, very young, asked me when they stormed the house, ‘Daddy, what have you done?’ And I told her, ‘Nothing. But when you want to say the truth, be ready, some of these things will happen.”

According to Rev Fordjour, his wife was visibly shaken and deeply concerned by the wave of negative commentary and public speculation that followed.

“She asked me, ‘Why are they calling you all these names?’” He recalled. “But she understands the nature of the job. She supports me in standing firm, in showing the boldness required to stand by the truth, because the truth is what is most important.”

Rev Fordjour further mentioned that he remains resolute in his conviction that integrity must come before comfort, particularly as a reverend minister and a public servant.

“Whatever someone feels you are doing that exposes their ills, I can’t sit down and watch. I have a duty, not just as a politician, but as a reverend minister,” he added.

Source: Myjoyonline.com

