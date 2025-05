The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested a 46-year-old Ghanaian woman and intercepted 30 slabs of suspected cannabis weighing 16.4 kilograms. The suspect was arrested at the consolidated cargo section of Swissport at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday, May 27.

In a statement, NACOC explained that officials, acting on intelligence, intercepted the cargo and, upon inspection, uncovered the compressed cannabis hidden within personal items.

The suspect is currently in custody assisting with investigations, while the illicit substance has been seized for further examination.

Source: Adomonline.com

