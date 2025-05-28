‘The law is the law; and it’s being applied to her’ – Spio-Garbrah justifies actions against Torkornoo

Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, asserting that the law must be applied equally, even to the highest-ranking judicial officer.

His comments come amid growing public debate surrounding the legitimacy of the closed-door inquiry into three petitions seeking the Chief Justice’s removal. Justice Torkornoo has challenged the constitutionality of the process and filed an injunction at the Supreme Court.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with JoyNews’ Blessed Sogah in Abidjan, Dr. Spio-Garbrah remarked that the ongoing legal process must be respected, even by those at the very top of the judicial system.

“As Chief Justice, we are implementing the law. She says the law is the law—and so the law is the law—and the law is being applied to her,” he said.

“The incidents that are being cited, unless she proves that they are incorrect, must stand.”

While the Chief Justice has pointed to personal hardship and procedural irregularities in challenging the process, the former minister declined to speculate on her emotional state, choosing instead to reflect on the broader human condition.

“It depends on how each individual responds to adversity. We all go through it—we lose loved ones, suffer accidents—and how we deal with it varies. So I won’t comment on what kind of adversity she claims to be facing,” he said.

Responding to concerns raised about a change in the location of the disciplinary hearing, Dr. Spio-Garbrah maintained that the government has the final say in procedural arrangements.

“All I’ve heard is that the location where she expected the hearing to take place wasn’t the one the government chose. But ultimately, it is the government that decides where the hearing should be held,” the former minister said.

On the matter of resignation, Spio-Garbrah emphasized that stepping down is a personal choice, often shaped by a complex mix of professional and personal considerations.

“A resignation is an individual decision. One must weigh all the information available at any given time. But the good news, from what I know, is that the Chief Justice—and others in similar high public office—retire on their full salary.”

Dr. Spio-Garbrah questioned the rationale for continuing in office when, by law, senior public officials such as the Chief Justice retire on their full salary.

While Dr. Spio-Garbrah refrained from making direct accusations, he implied that the decision to stay may extend beyond purely professional or legal concerns.

“So if you’re going to retire on your salary, why worry about staying on? Unless, of course, you want to continue enjoying some privileges—like the ability for your husband and children to travel—which you might not have access to once you leave office. But the other standard benefits remain. It’s a personal judgment, and I’m not in a position to make that decision for her,” he noted.

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh