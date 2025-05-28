Five injured after clash between taskforce and traders during Kasoa decongestion exercise

Five individuals were injured on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, following a clash between traders and a taskforce in Kasoa, located in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The confrontation occurred during a decongestion exercise aimed at clearing unauthorized structures, evicting street vendors, and restoring order in areas where traders had occupied pathways, severely restricting movement for pedestrians and motorists.

Despite initial engagement with leaders of the traders’ association and a clear ultimatum to vacate the affected areas, the traders defied the directive, prompting authorities to proceed with the exercise.

Tensions escalated as stones were hurled, resulting in several injuries, while some victims were reportedly stabbed. The injured have since been admitted to the Kasoa Polyclinic for treatment.

This incident follows a similar decongestion exercise conducted by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in collaboration with the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

The ongoing initiatives form part of a broader, long-term strategy to improve sanitation and ensure the free flow of both pedestrian and vehicular traffic within urban centers.

Source: Kofi Adjei

