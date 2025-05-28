Admission World Consult Limited hosts triumphant educational fair across Nairobi, Kumasi, and Accra

Last Saturday marked the end of an exceptional weekend filled with inspiring events and activities as Edu-Fair Ignite 2025 reached its thrilling climax.

In a monumental success, Edu-Fair Ignite 2025 event, organized by the Admission World fairs team of Admission World Consult Limited with sponsorship from Twellium Industries Limited, producers of Verna mineral water, Bigoo drinks and Mcberry Biscuits and snacks ended with widespread praise.

Held across three major cities—17th May in Nairobi in Kenya, 21st May in Kumasi, and 24th May in Accra in Ghana—the event attracted significant participation from students, parents, educators, scholars, policy makers and educational institutions alike. There were participations from up to 20 top universities across Canada, The USA, UK and Europe, with a Ghanaian University completing the Line-up.

Edu-Fair Ignite 2025 was organized to open doors to a myriad of global educational opportunities for African students. Students and their guardians have the chance to interact directly with representatives from top universities, colleges, and educational organizations from around the world. This direct interaction helps them in clarifying doubts, understanding the nuances of different educational systems, and making informed decisions about future academic pursuits.

Through seminars, workshops, and one-on-one sessions, students can explore various academic programs, scholarships, and career pathways. This exposure ensures that students are not limited by geographical boundaries and can choose institutions that best fit their academic goals and personal aspirations.

Institutions present were the British Council, Oxford International group, The University of Law, London South bank University and the Apply University group-all from the United Kingdom. University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (UMHB) came from the USA and Northern College, Fanshawe College, Alexander College, Confederation College, North York Academy, Thompson Rivers University, Trent University, University of Northern British Columbia, University of Niagara Falls and University Canada West all coming from Canada. There was the IU International University of Applied Sciences from Germany and the EU Business school from Europe, representing Germany, Spain and Switzerland campuses, as well as the Education in Malta group. Ghana was not left out as NiBS University at South Legon in Accra completed the list.

Nairobi, Kenya

The fair in Nairobi set the tone with an inspiring start. With ambitious students and parents flocking to the venue, an impressive array of international colleges and universities showcased their programs, offering invaluable insights into higher education opportunities abroad. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as attendees engaged in one-on-one sessions with representatives, attended informative seminars, and explored various study options available to African students. The presence of esteemed educators and industry experts added to the fair’s credibility, making it a beacon of educational excellence, as University professors, Vice chancellors and the ministry of Education had representations at the fair.

Kumasi, Ghana

Following the success in Nairobi, the team brought the Edu-Fair Ignite to Kumasi, where the enthusiasm was equally palpable. The event provided a platform for prospective students to connect with a diverse range of institutions, each highlighting innovative courses and career pathways. Notable was the introduction of virtual reality tours of the institutions’ campuses, allowing participants to experience campus life remotely. This innovative approach received widespread praise and heightened interest.

Accra, Ghana

The grand finale in Accra was nothing short of spectacular. With an unprecedented turnout, the fair became a melting pot of knowledge and opportunities. Workshops on personal development, career guidance, and university admissions processes were met with keen interest.

Mr. Shadrack Otchere, the Managing Director of Admission World Consult Ltd, delivered an inspiring speech addressing the importance of the event for African students. With his wealth of experience and deep commitment to education, Mr. Otchere highlighted several key points that underscored the critical role education fairs play in shaping the futures of young learners across the continent.

He acknowledged the significance of the Edu-fair Ignite 2025 event as a unique platform that brings together educational institutions, parents, students, and stakeholders from various backgrounds. He emphasized that such events are vital for providing African students with the opportunity to explore diverse academic and career options, making informed decisions about their educational journeys.

One of the pivotal points in Mr. Otchere’s speech was the access to comprehensive information that education fairs offer. He noted that many African students face challenges when it comes to obtaining accurate and up-to-date information about universities, scholarships, and study programs abroad. Edu-fair Ignite bridges this gap by gathering representatives from numerous institutions, allowing students and parents to engage directly with them and gain valuable insights and not to fall into the hands of wrong people and misinformation.

Mrs. Harriet Ofosu, the Director in charge of International Relations at Admission World consult also highlighted the exposure to global perspectives that Edu-fair Ignite 2025 facilitates. She explained that interacting with representatives from institutions around the world broadens students’ horizons, enabling them to consider studying in diverse environments. This exposure is invaluable in an increasingly interconnected world, where cross-cultural understanding and global awareness are essential skills.

As Edu-Fair Ignite 2025 draws to a close, the overwhelming response and positive feedback from students and institutions present underscore the event’s success. Admission World Consult Limited remains committed to providing platforms for educational advancement and looks forward to bringing more of such opportunities to the youth across Africa.

Source: Adomonline.com

