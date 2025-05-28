Akonodie-Mmoa Foundation to brighten lives with 2025 outreach

A beacon of hope is rising in Ghana as the Akonodie-Mmoa Foundation prepares for its “Let the Widows & the Aged Smile” outreach event, slated for December 5, 2025, in Akyem Dome, Eastern Region.

This comprehensive initiative aims to support orphans, the needy, widows, schools, and hospitals, reflecting the foundation’s unwavering commitment to spreading love and mercy to the most vulnerable members of society.

The foundation’s origins trace back to a deeply personal moment for its founder, Nana Ama Akonodie II, a policewoman based at Michelle Camp. Touched by a poignant encounter with less privileged elderly individuals outside Accra, she was compelled to establish the Akonodie-Mmoa Foundation to address the plight of the underserved.

Her vision has already materialized through impactful actions, such as the donation drive for the Good Shepherd Children’s Home in Akwatia on November 25, 2023, where essential supplies were distributed, and the significant support extended to At Ada Government School in 2022, which included educational materials and resources.

These efforts have provided not only immediate relief but also a foundation for long-term community development.

The forthcoming event promises an extensive outreach program, featuring the distribution of aid packages filled with food, water, and clothing, alongside medical check-ups and the provision of school supplies.

This holistic approach seeks to address the multifaceted needs of widows, the aged, orphans, and local educational and healthcare institutions.

To continue this vital work, the foundation relies on the generosity of donors. For all inquiries, donation coordination, and further engagement, the foundation requests contact solely through email at akonodie@33yahoo.com, ensuring a focused and efficient communication channel.

Anchored in the biblical teaching from James 1:27, which highlights the importance of pure religion through caring for orphans and widows while keeping oneself unpolluted by the world, the Akonodie-Mmoa Foundation remains a steadfast source of compassion.

As the event draws near, the foundation extends an earnest invitation to individuals and organizations to join hands in making a profound and lasting difference in the lives of the less privileged in Akyem Dome and beyond.