Mahama removes Anne Sansa Daly from NHIA Board

President John Dramani Mahama has revoked the appointment of Anne Sansa Daly from the Board of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

The revocation was communicated in a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Callistus Mahama, dated May 23, 2025.

Although the letter did not specify reasons for Daly’s removal, it is widely believed to be connected to public and professional criticism over her representation as a medical doctor despite not holding a valid license.

The Office of the President has announced the immediate nomination of Prof. Dr. (Med) Ernest Yorke as Daly’s replacement.

All relevant authorities have been instructed to facilitate the swearing-in of Prof. Yorke without delay.

