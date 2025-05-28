Supreme Court throws out injunction application by suspended Chief Justice

The Supreme Court has unanimously dismissed an interlocutory injunction application filed by suspended Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Torkornoo.

Delivering the ruling on behalf of the five-member panel, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said the application lacked merit and was therefore dismissed in its entirety.

The application had sought to halt the ongoing committee proceedings investigating the Chief Justice, with her legal team alleging unfair treatment in the process.

With the dismissal, the committee is now free to continue its probe into the allegations brought against Justice Torkornoo.

Speaking to the media after the ruling, former Attorney General and lead counsel for the suspended Chief Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, said he was not surprised by the decision. He added, “We’ll study the court’s reasoning once it’s available and determine our next course of action.”

Source: Kodwo Mensah Abroampa

