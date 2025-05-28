Philanthropist Francis Abba and Progressive Youth Club donate to Ho Dome Basic school

In a heartwarming display of community support, renowned philanthropist Mr. Francis Abba, in collaboration with the Progressive Youth Club (PYC), has made a generous cash donation to Ho Dome Basic School to aid ongoing development projects.

The donation comes in response to a recent appeal by the school’s leadership for urgent assistance to improve infrastructure and create a more conducive learning environment for pupils. Although the amount was undisclosed, school authorities described it as significant and timely.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the school, Vice Chairman of the School Management Committee, Mr. Patrick Dzah, expressed profound gratitude to Mr. Abba and the Progressive Youth Club. He praised their generosity and encouraged others in the Ho Municipality and beyond to emulate such benevolence.

“We are sincerely grateful to Mr. Abba for responding swiftly to our appeal. His act is a testament to his unwavering commitment to community development,” Mr. Dzah stated.

Mrs. Judith Kuseto, a member of the school’s leadership team, shared her surprise and appreciation for the swift response. “We only made a short appeal, and the level of support we’ve received is beyond what we imagined. We are grateful to Mr. Abba and the entire Progressive Youth Club,” she said.

The Progressive Youth Club, a social group based in Ho with over 168 active members, is well-known for its community-centered activities. Operating under the motto “We stand for support,” the club continues to make impactful contributions by aiding deserving individuals and institutions across the region.

In a brief address, Mr. Francis Abba revealed that the school’s appeal deeply resonated with him, prompting immediate action. “I was touched by the appeal made and had no option but to consult my executives so we could do something about the situation,” he shared.

Beyond philanthropy, Mr. Abba also announced the upcoming launch of a Borborbor music album titled “Nu gãwoe Mawu dzrado di Nam” by the Progressive Youth Club. The album is slated for release during the club’s annual get-together later this year.

The gesture by Mr. Abba and the Progressive Youth Club stands as a shining example of responsive leadership and community solidarity, offering hope to schools and institutions in need across the region.

Source: Ivy Setordjie

