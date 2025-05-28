VIMA commissions mechanized borehole to provide safe water for Matse-Nkuase community

In a moment of joy and relief, the chiefs and people of Matse-Nkuase, a rural community in the Ho West Municipality of the Volta Region, have received a life-transforming gift: a newly installed mechanized borehole water system.

The water project was constructed and donated by Volunteers for International Medical Aid (VIMA), a Ghana-based charity, in collaboration with its partners in California, USA. This latest intervention is a testament to VIMA’s ongoing commitment to improving the lives of deprived communities in Ghana.

At a colorful commissioning ceremony held in the heart of the village, the Founder and Executive Director of VIMA, Mr. Francis Agbemafle, underscored the significance of the gesture.

“This donation is part of our social responsibility to help address the needs of the people in the communities we operate as a charity organization,” he said.

“The water system we are commissioning today represents more than just infrastructure; it signifies a new era — one of improved health, hope, dignity and a better quality of life for the residents of Matse-Nkuase and its surroundings.”

Mr. Agbemafle extended heartfelt gratitude to the project’s key donors — CJ, Andrea, and Noelle Portz of California — whose financial support made the project possible. He also took the opportunity to pay tribute to hardworking women in the community, encouraging them to persist in their roles as the pillars of family life. Drawing inspiration from the life of his late mother, he emphasized the transformative impact of mothers on future generations.

A Lifeline for a Community Long in Need

For many years, residents of Matse-Nkuase had no access to a safe and reliable source of drinking water. Community members often relied on unhygienic water sources, leading to numerous health challenges.

During the commissioning, the VIMA team visited the community’s old and deplorable water source — a stark reminder of the past hardships.

VIMA’s Country Projects Manager and Volunteer Program Coordinator, Mr. Christopher Webu, traced the organization’s journey with the Matse-Nkuase community. He noted that VIMA had made several visits to the area over the past three years to donate clothes, shoes, and school supplies to orphans and needy children in the local primary school.

“During one such visit, we saw the severe lack of amenities, including a proper toilet facility and safe drinking water. This prompted us to act,” Mr. Webu explained.

He praised Dr. Steve and Susie Portz of Las Vegas, USA — longtime partners of VIMA and parents of CJ Portz — for facilitating the redirection of part of CJ’s earlier $10,000 donation toward the water project.

Mr. Webu also acknowledged the communal spirit of the local chiefs and assemblyman, which significantly contributed to the successful completion of the project.

New Commitments from Visiting Volunteers

In a heartwarming gesture of solidarity, members of a four-member volunteer group from the USA who witnessed the commissioning — Brian Asher and Zarah Rezapour — pledged to fund the construction of a new 8-unit toilet facility for the village.

As part of their broader support for VIMA’s humanitarian work in Ghana, the group also recently funded a $6,000 propane tank project for the VIMA home kitchen, further demonstrating their commitment to the welfare of the vulnerable.

Local Leaders Express Gratitude

The Chief of Matse-Nkuase, Togbey Setorwu Kofi Amponsah, thanked VIMA and its partners for their unwavering support.

“We are truly grateful for this life-changing water system. This community has suffered for far too long,” the chief said.

Mr. Jude Agboyo, Headmaster of the local primary school, also praised VIMA for its continuous support and appealed for further help to address lingering educational challenges facing his staff and pupils.

Project Details

The newly commissioned water system consists of:

One mechanized borehole

A submersible pump

A poly tank mounted on a 5-foot-high concrete platform

Full electrical wiring and installations

The project is expected to significantly reduce waterborne diseases, improve hygiene and sanitation, and enhance the general well-being of the people of Matse-Nkuase and surrounding communities.

VIMA continues to live up to its mission of bringing hope, opportunity, and essential support to Ghana’s most vulnerable, particularly orphans and needy children.

Source: Ivy Setordjie

ALSO READ: