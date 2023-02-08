The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has destroyed cannabis, locally referred to as wee or marijuana, worth GHS 50 million at the Bundase Military camp in Accra.

The fifty thousand kilos product were confiscated between 2021 and 2023 in the Volta and Eastern Regions.

According to the commission, the court duly issued destruction certificate to eradicate the exhibits loaded truck full.

Acting Director, Public Affairs and International Relations of NACOC, Francis Opoku Amoah, said the two-day destruction exercise is in accordance with the Commission’s law, Act 1019, which requires NACOC to seize, investigate, and prosecute perpetrators, as well as destroy seized narcotic drugs after following all legal procedures.

According to him, the current law does not permit the growing, usage of the product in any form until the review is completed.

Furthermore, he explained to Adom News’ Kwame Anum that the illegal hard drugs were retrieved from suspects who are currently standing trial while others are on a manhunt.

NACOC has vowed to go hard on persons cultivating and illegally transporting or using marijuana or cannabis.

