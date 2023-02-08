The son of iconic footballer Ronaldinho has joined Barcelona after a successful trial in January.

Joao de Assis Moreira, more commonly known as Joao Mendes, has joined Barcelona’s academy at 17 years old.

Mendes had been playing at Brazilian side Cruzeiro before his contract was terminated in 2022 so he could take part in his trial at Barcelona.

Reports in Italy state Barcelona president Joan Laporta asked for the club to be patient after Mendes initially failed to impress.

Ronaldinho, who is an ambassador at Barcelona, will increase his involvement at the club.

“Yes he is coming now,” he told Marca when asked about his son.

“I’m never out of the club. Barcelona is part of life. Wherever I go I take Barcelona with me.

“With the arrival of my son at Barca I’ll be more present than ever.”

Ronaldinho is one of the most popular footballers ever due to his flamboyance on the pitch as an attacking midfielder and on the wing.

He helped Brazil win the 2002 World Cup, with a famous free-kick against England in the quarter-finals, and played for Barcelona between 2003 and 2008.

The Brazilian won the Ballon d’Or as Barcelona did the league and Champions League double in 2005-06.