A Cooperate Governance lecturer, Dr Benjamin Otchere Ankrah, has expressed his disappointment in the recent ministerial reshuffle by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



“This reshuffle by the president was not right. He got it wrong. There should have been a proper, well-thought-through sit-up in the government. Let’s see the benefit of the people we’re appointing. What role is the minister of state supposed to play?

“How do we build confidence in the economy that will make someone invest in the country? As long as Ofori-Atta is there, our economy will suffer,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.



Instead of reshuffling ministers, he said the government should consider reducing its size due to the current economic crisis.

He explained that some ministers are underperforming because there are no objectives set for them by government.

“If he reduced the ministers by 10 will the rest be unable to perform? How can you have three deputies in one ministry? Then you say the country is facing economic

mishaps let’s go for someone’s money. Sometimes you need an overhaul to bring some new energy so that appointees will perform so as to prevent reshuffle,” he said.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Tuesday announced new ministerial appointments by President Akufo-Addo following the resignation of some ministers.

Karaga MP, Mohammed Amin Adam, has been appointed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry which means a replacement for Charles Adu Boahen.

Kobina Tahir (K.T) Hammond, MP for Adansi-Asokwa, has been appointed as Trade Minister to succeed Alan Kyerematen while Nhyiaeso MP; Stephen Amoah will serve as a Deputy.

A former Deputy Trade Minister, Herbert Krapah, has been re-assigned to the Energy Ministry as Deputy while Osei Bonsu Amoah of Akuapim South has been appointed Minister of State at the Local Government Ministry.



Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong, will replace Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto as Minister for Food and Agriculture.



A former Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority, Asamoah Boateng, will head

to the Chieftaincy Ministry.