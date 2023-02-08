A Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo for reshuffling his appointees.

In an interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Tuesday, Dr Amoako Baah said a change in ministerial appointment is not what is needed at this juncture of economic crisis.

Instead of reshuffling ministers, he believes the government should consider reducing its size.

“What he [government] did [reshuffle] is not what is critical, that is not what is needed, we need reduction in numbers of appointees so that government expenditure goes down. Every action the President takes now must be in this line – reduction on expenditure,” he stated.

He continued “the reason why the inflation is so high and we are not able to do anything is because of the fiscal policy of the government. We tend to talk about the monetary policy from the Bank of Ghana –that is not where it is, it is the fiscal policy. We are spending more money than taking in.”

This comment comes against the backdrop of President Akufo-Addo on Monday writing to inform the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin of changes in his government.

According to Dr Baah, the only way to go is to cut down on government’s budget, adding that when this is done, it will go a long way in helping in the debt restructuring programme.

He further called for the suspension of government’s infrastructure development for a while.

He proposed that such development projects should be grouped according to the order of merit.

“We should group them from critical to normal and so forth, so we know which one to tackle first. Some projects we just started, suspend all of them…,” he said.