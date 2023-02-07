The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has announced to the House names of ministerial nominees from President Nana Akufo-Addo listed for appointments.

This comes on the back of the resignation of three ministers; Alan Kojo Kyerematen (Trade and Industry), Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto (Agric) and Kojo Kum (Chieftaincy).

Mr Bagbin announced the nominees when Parliament reconvened on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

The nominees included new appointments while others were also a reshuffle.

Karaga MP; Mohammed Amin Adam has been appointed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry which means a replacement for Charles Adu Boahen.

Kobina Tahir (K.T) Hammond, Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa, has been appointed as Trade Minister to succeed Alan Kyeremanten while Nhyiaeso MP; Stephen Amoah (Sticka) will serve as a Deputy.

A former Deputy Trade Minister, Herbert Krapah, has been re-assigned to the Energy Ministry as Deputy.

Osei Bonsu (OB) Amoah, who is Akuapim South MP, has been appointed Minister of State at the Local Government Ministry.

Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong, will replace Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto as Minister for Food and Agriculture.

A former Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority, Asamoah Boateng, will head to the Chieftaincy Ministry.

In a communication to the Speaker, President Akufo-Addo was hopeful that Parliament will see to the prompt approval of the nominees so that they can assist him in the delivery of his mandate.

Mr Bagbin on his part congratulated the appointees but was quick to add the appointment was subject to vetting and parliamentary approval.