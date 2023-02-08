Ebony Reign has topped social media trends for Wednesday, February 8.
It is not unusual for the Dancehall artiste to be on the lips of Ghanaians, but even in death, it cements her unbeatable role in the music industry.
For all fans of the Original 90s bad girl, February 8 will be a painful yet memorable day for them; the day death laid it’s icy hands on the then 21-year-old.
On this day in 2018, around this time exactly 5 years ago, Ghanaians were shocked with the news of the music star’s fatal accident on the Sunyani-Accra road.
She was returning home after an eventful day at her mother’s abode in Sunyani together with her assistant and longtime friend, Franklina Yaa Nkansah Kuri and a military escort, Atsu Vondee.
Ghanaians have this time around chosen to leave out tears as they mark her remembrance with happy memories of the talented singer.
They have flooded social media with their favourite videos and lyrics of her multiple songs.
Check out tweets Adomonline.com has garnered below: