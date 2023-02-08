Ebony Reign has topped social media trends for Wednesday, February 8.

It is not unusual for the Dancehall artiste to be on the lips of Ghanaians, but even in death, it cements her unbeatable role in the music industry.

For all fans of the Original 90s bad girl, February 8 will be a painful yet memorable day for them; the day death laid it’s icy hands on the then 21-year-old.

On this day in 2018, around this time exactly 5 years ago, Ghanaians were shocked with the news of the music star’s fatal accident on the Sunyani-Accra road.

She was returning home after an eventful day at her mother’s abode in Sunyani together with her assistant and longtime friend, Franklina Yaa Nkansah Kuri and a military escort, Atsu Vondee.

Ghanaians have this time around chosen to leave out tears as they mark her remembrance with happy memories of the talented singer.

They have flooded social media with their favourite videos and lyrics of her multiple songs.

Check out tweets Adomonline.com has garnered below:

Today, we're celebrating the life of Priscilla Kwarteng, a.k.a. Ebony Reigns who passed on in an accident 5 years ago on Feb. 8, 2018

Ebony Reigns last video before her passing.

TODAY IN HISTORY: On this day in 2018, Ghanaian music star, Ebony Reigns was killed instantly in a traffic collision whilst returning from Sunyani to Accra after a visit to her mother. Her assistant and longtime friend Franklina Yaa Nkansah Kuri and soldier Atsu Vondee were…

5 years Ago We lost Ebony Reigns , May her Soul continue to Rest In Peace. This a song from her ft Queen of Ghana Music Wendy Shay

There's no one like Ebony Reigns 🕊️

5 years on 💔🕊️Forever In our Hearts

My Favorite Ebony Reigns Songs;

Aseda

Maame Hw3

Turn on the Light.

Rest In Peace Queen 🙏❤️

Exactly 5 years today, Ebony Reigns left the earth to meet her maker.

Rest in peace Ebony.

Rest in peace Ebony.

This sensation right here gave our ears some great Melodies. It's five years and it feels like yesterday. Rest in Peace Ebony Reigns. 🙏💔