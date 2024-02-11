Starboy Kwarteng, the father of the late Ghanaian singer Ebony Reigns, has disclosed that he continues to use her sponge to bath six years after her tragic death.

“I have all her properties with me. I even have her sponge, and that is what I use to bathe,” Starboy Kwarteng revealed in an interview on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall.

Starboy Kwarteng shared that, he has kept all of Ebony’s belongings intact since her passing, including her clothes and personal items.

He emphasized that he feels no need to part with her possessions, as they hold sentimental value and serve as a connection to her memory.

Addressing any potential concerns about the perceived spiritual implications of using her belongings, he firmly stated, “It is not haunted. Why should I be afraid?”

Starboy Kwarteng explained that, using Ebony’s sponge allows him to feel her presence, providing solace and comfort in his daily life.

He clarified that, this practice is not rooted in superstition but rather serves as a personal coping mechanism to keep her memory alive.

“It is not spiritual or anything. When I use it, I feel her presence around me, and it is better that I do that,” Starboy Kwarteng emphasized, dispelling any misconceptions about his actions.

Ebony Reigns tragically lost her life in a fatal car accident on February 8, 2018, just eight days before her 21st birthday.

The untimely passing of Ebony Reigns, along with her assistant and longtime friend, Franklina Yaa Nkansah Kuri and soldier Atsu Vondee, deeply saddened the nation.

She was laid to rest at Osu cemetery on Saturday, March 24, 2018, leaving behind a lasting impact on Ghana’s music industry and the hearts of her fans worldwide.

MORE: