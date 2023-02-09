Five years on and the pain is still fresh in the hearts of late Ebony Reign’s family, and they did not feel ashamed to let it all out at her wreath-laying ceremony.

The family, led by the head, Mr Nana Opoku Kwarteng, visited the Osu cemetery where the singer is resting to lay wreath on her grave to mark the fifth anniversary of her passing.

While reading a tribute off his daughter, Mr Kwarteng revisited her memorable contribution to the music sphere, for which she was female artiste to be named Artiste of the Year in 2018.

He indicated with pain how her life was cut short just 8 days to her 21st birthday, while she was so full of life and preparing for her first-ever global tour, which was not to be.

“Where are you now to have acquittance with you, to have a word with you? All I can say is thank you for making a mark, for putting your family in the limelight. You turned things around and Ghana shall always celebrate and adore you. You made your mark,” he said with a cracking voice.

Mr Kwarteng broke down in uncontrollable tears while expressing how he misses his bestfriend, which sent his entire family into mourning.

Ebony’s mother and sister also took their turns to share some heartfelt words.

