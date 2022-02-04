Father of late Ghanaian dancehall and Afrobeat artiste, Ebony Reigns, Nana Poku Kwarteng, says he is yet to get over the death of his daughter.

Speaking on the Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show on Hitz FM, he revealed that he is ready for comeback revenge on behalf of her daughter’s death.

According to him, the revenge for her daughter will be a physical one where all those who knew something about the demise of Ebony will be duly punished.

“Keep your fingers crossed and let’s see what comes next from there, you will love it. It’s going to be disastrous. It is going to be physical and people will lose their ability to walk, you will see that physical, that is what I mean,” he said.

“Some people need to sit down idle, they cannot walk. You will love it, because the payback is to sit and you cannot walk, so this is it. If you want an idea, I have given you a clue, an idea as to how it will be like, mark my words,” he stressed.

READ MORE:

Mr Kwarteng, who is popularly known as StarBoy Kwarteng, noted that the revenge will happen in no time therefore people should expect it.

“It’s going to happen pretty soon, it’s just around the corner, sooner than you can even think you can expect and you will interview me anytime soon on this same topic on my statement,” StarBoy told the host KMJ.

The Afrobeat artiste whose sudden demise occurred four years ago, died in a fatal car accident on February 8, 2018, after a visit to her family at Sunyani and was returning to Accra.