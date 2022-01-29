The one-week funeral rites for family of seven killed in a house fire at Big Apple, a suburb of Gomoa Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, has been held.

Mourners were seen with pain and grief in their eyes.

Some well wishers were in attendance to solidarise with the family over their loss.

Robert Assan Donkoh, 60, his four-month-old baby girl and the entire family were burnt beyond recognition.

Eyewitnesses say the fire started around 5:30 am but it was unclear what might have caused it.

Tears flow at one-week celebration of family of 7 killed in Buduburam house fire

In an interview with Adom News, Isaiah Bentley, a man who tried to save them, revealed he heard the family screaming for help but could not access the house due to the nature of the building.

Mr Bentley said five of them were later found dead in their bedroom while two were in the bathroom.

READ ALSO: