Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Chapel Hill, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has made public some prophecies regarding Black Stars, Sports Ministry and their quest to win a World Cup.

According to the controversial preacher, Black Stars’ trophy drought will remain so as far as the team is under same management and players.

This, he said, is one of his 31st night prophecies which never made it to public for fear of being sanctioned by the police.

Prophet Gaisie dropped a bombshell when he indicated that Ghana would never make it to the Word Cup, despite their last game to determine their chance still in the offing.

Ghana is expected to take on Nigeria in the final play-offs in March, but the prophet is uncertain if they would qualify.

Until strict measures are considered now and urgently, Prophet Gaisie said the condition of Umuofia will be “cry cry cry”.

He said the situation could be averted if the coach is sacked, quality local players who are willing to die for the nation are brought on board.

Also, he is calling for the involvement of few foreign players, which he said will let the stars shine agan.

“I saw again in my dream a lot of people saying let’s pray for the Sports Ministry. I don’t know what will happen there but the Lord said we should pray for the Sports Ministry,” he revealed.