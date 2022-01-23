An accident involving three vehicles on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway has left two persons seriously injured.

Reports gathered at the scene indicate that a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GX 2309-15 collided with a taxi GT 9775-09 which in turn rammed into an articulator truck at Buduatta junction.

Truck involved in Buduatta accident

Driver of the truck, who gave his version, told Adom News’ Kofi Adjei that the Land Cruiser was heading towards Cape Coast and made a wrong overtaking and collided with the taxi plying the opposite route.

Yaw Baah also added that though both cars veered into his lane, he failed to stop as he was protecting his car which contained explosive materials being conveyed to a mining site.

That, however, did not prevent the taxi from ramming into the rear of his truck.

Two persons, believed to be from the taxi, sustained various degrees of injuries and have been conveyed to the Winneba Government Hospital.

Police officers from Gomoa Ojobi, who were alerted about the casualties, have towed both vehicles to the police station while investigations are ongoing.