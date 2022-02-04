The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has indicated that a total of 1,404 deaths have been recorded since the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic in Ghana in March, 2020.

According to the GHS, the current death toll is due to 9 additional deaths recorded between January 26 and 29. As of January 26, the death toll stood at 1,395.

On its website, the Service noted that the country is presently combating 1,392 active cases. All 16 regions are battling with active cases.

Fourteen of the total Covid-19 cases are said to be severe while 4 others are critical.

As of January 29, about 88 individuals contracted the deadly virus.

These new cases were recorded in four regions and the Kotoka International Airport (KIA). The four are the Greater Accra (55), Upper West (6), Volta (1) and Bono (1) regions. The KIA recorded 25 new cases.

These additional cases bring Ghana’s confirmed Covid-19 cases to 157,220.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has so far discharged 154,424 people who showed signs of recovery from the various health institutions.