Starboy Kwarteng, father of the late Ghanaian singer Ebony Reigns, has revealed his late daughter’s spirit will never let him be poor.

Assured of Ebony’s presence, Mr Kwarteng expressed confidence that she would intervene to ensure he is financial sound.

“The day I go broke, she will come to my rescue. For now, I am not. Nana Hemaa (Ebony) can’t let me be in need like that… she will never accept that because I am okay with her, and she is a spirit and has the means,” he affirmed.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall on Saturday February 10, Starboy Kwarteng expressed his conviction that Ebony’s spirit remains active and watches over him after her tragic passing in a fatal car accident on February 8, 2018.

He shared that, he feels her presence strongly, especially in moments of spiritual connection, where she communicates with him in a trance.

“Ebony Reigns still talks to me; she lives on. I don’t dream about her, but when we talk spiritually, it’s more or less like a trance. She speaks in my ears. She whispered in my ear,” Starboy Kwarteng revealed, highlighting the ongoing bond he shares with his daughter beyond the physical realm.

MORE: