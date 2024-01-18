Member of Alan Kyerematen’s ‘Movement for Change’ team, Nathaniel Tetteh Bossah has passed on.

Leader of the Movement for Change and independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen took to social media to extend his condolences to the bereaved family.

Mr. Kyerematen said the life of Nathaniel and “his memory will forever remain a part of our movement”.

“I wish to express my deepest condolences for the loss of Nathaniel Tetteh Bossah. His passing is not only a profound loss to his loved ones but also to the Movement For Change,” he shared in an X post.

See post below: