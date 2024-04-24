The Director of Special Duties for the Movement for Change, Hopeson Adorye, has refuted claims that six thousand members of the movement have defected to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, only three individuals, to the best of his knowledge, have actually defected.

He challenged the assertion made by Alfred Ababio Kumi, a former NPP parliamentary candidate for Adenta who left the Movement for Change.

He stated that, there is no evidence to support the claim of six thousand defections.

“Only three people have left. The six thousand they are claiming, I am challenging them to provide data. It is true they were reaching out to people to join them but they all turned them down. I am telling you; I can provide some of them to come to your studio and speak. They called people to come, and they all turned them down.

“Six thousand from where? If you claim six thousand have defected you must have data to prove it” Mr Adorye stressed.

He explained that, the Movement for Change engages in a voluntary recruitment process through its website and that they have recruited over a million members who joined the movement voluntarily.

“They are very aware Movement for Change engages in a voluntary recruitment process through our website, www.alankyerematen.com. We have so far recruited over a million people who joined the movement voluntarily,” Mr. Adorye added.

