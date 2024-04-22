About 6,000 young politicians who had previously defected from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to join Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change have announced their return to the NPP.

Led by former NPP parliamentary candidate aspirant for Adentan, Alfred Ababio Kumi, the group admitted that leaving the NPP was a mistake.

In a press conference held in Accra, Ababio Kumi publicly acknowledged their error and declared their renewed support for the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“It has become evidently clear that we made a mistake; a mistake that we humbly admit and are ready to work to ensure that its dire effect is reversed or averted.

“Since the February 7, 2024 speech by the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, we have been asking ourselves questions that bother on the future of this country and the very Ghana that we young people want,” he stated

Meanwhile, the Nationwide Supporters of Alan Cash (NAWSAC) have strongly criticised the NPP for allegedly attempting to bribe the youth to abandon their support for Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change and join the NPP.

In a statement released on Monday, April 22, 2024, NAWSAC expressed concern over the NPP’s underhanded tactics and urged the youth not to be swayed by financial inducements.

The group’s convener, Luther-King Junior, emphasized that young people are disillusioned with the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over their manipulative behaviour and are determined to stand by their convictions and support for Alan Kyerematen’s leadership.

