Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, celebrated her 42nd birthday on Tuesday, April 23, with a heartfelt post on her Instagram page.

Radiating elegance, she adorned herself in a stunning red dress meticulously tailored to accentuate her figure.

Complementing the attire with delicate earrings and a chic bun hairstyle, she exuded grace and poise.

Reflecting on the past year, the mother of one expressed gratitude for both the opportunities gained and the lessons learned from missed chances.

She acknowledged the invaluable lessons taught by those who mistook her kindness and vulnerability for weakness.

Despite the tight timeframe, her dress was a masterpiece, crafted with skill and creativity by the talented @house_of_nikee_2.

Ini Edo extended her appreciation to her designer for delivering beyond expectations, adding a touch of glamour to her special day.

